Italian GP: Qualifying notes - Ferrari

A much-delayed qualifying session in treacherous weather conditions ended up in disappointment for both Scuderia Ferrari drivers. Kimi Raikkonen only managed 7th best in Q3, with Sebastian Vettel right behind him. However, both will benefit from penalties issued to the Red Bulls and this will enable them to start from the third row of the grid in tomorrow's race, which should be run on a dry track.

Sebastian Vettel: "This isn't where we wanted to be. Obviously, we didn't have enough speed, but tomorrow I think it should be fun. It will be a long race on a track where you can overtake, so anything can happen. I don't know what caused today's result, but it was not ideal and we didn't have the grip. Now we'll try to understand what happened and then we'll focus on the race. I don't think anybody was expecting so much rain. Obviously, we are all disappointed, but there's no point in complaining now. I know that we have a strong car, we have a new chance and anything can happen. We could have done better today and we tried to do it but it didn't work. I am confident tomorrow will be better."

Kimi Raikkonen: "Today in wet conditions it felt quite tricky all the time. We struggled to get the tires working, in most places we had no grip and it was very slippery. It was difficult to go through the corners and be able to push and go fast. The starting position is not ideal but we'll start in a bit better position thanks to penalties for the other cars. Now we have to wait and see how the weather will turn out. I'm sure that in the dry conditions it will be a lot different, our car should be working quite well."