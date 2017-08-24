Raikkonen: I'm here for the racing

In a surprise move, Kimi Raikkonen has claimed that it isn't the PR appearances or media work that keep him in F1, rather the actual racing.

The unusually laconic Finn, when asked what pleased him most about his new contract with Ferrari, replied: "It’s purely the racing...

"I enjoy the racing, and obviously I want to do well," he continued. "If I didn't feel that I can go fast, and I wouldn't be happy in myself, I wouldn't be here.

"I have zero interest to waste my time or the team’s time to be a part of it. It’s not the nicest place to just hang around. The racing is the main thing.

"There are a lot of other sides to F1, but as long as racing is the biggest part, that’s it. As long as I feel that I can win races and fight for championships then that’s fine. When I don’t feel like that, I will be the first guy to do something else."

Asked whether he knows Sebastian Vettel's plans for 2018, the Finn was giving little away.

"We work very well together, as does the whole team," he said. "It’s a good way of working but obviously I am not the one who decides. Sebastian is the best teammate. We get on very well together, so hopefully it all stays the same as it is now."