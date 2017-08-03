Marchionne eyes Formula E... but not with Ferrari

At the end of a week which saw Mercedes quit DTM and Porsche the WEC for Formula E, thoughts naturally turned to whether Ferrari might be considering the all-electric single-seater series which already has Renault on board and will see BMW join in 2018/19.

When Chief Technical Officer, Mattia Binotto, was asked at the weekend, he admitted that he didn't have a clue.

"That's something that sometimes we have discussed internally but no decision have been taken and honestly it's a decision that is not down to my responsibility," he said. "So, I have no clue and no answer for you."

Not so Ferrari president, Sergio Marchionne who was asked about the series in the wake of his team's win on Sunday.

"We're looking into it," he admitted, "in the wider sense of what we do in cars, between Maserati, Alfa (Romeo) and Ferrari, we are looking into it.

Asked if would be with the Ferrari brand, he said, "Maybe the others, not with Fiat but Alfa or Maserati."

It's understood that ahead of Sunday's race Marchionne met with Toto Wolff and one of the topics discussed was Formula E.

Along with Ferrari, Maserati and Alfa Romeo, the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) group also owns Dodge and Chrysler.