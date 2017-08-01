Ferrari confident of not incurring PU penalties

Ahead of last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel was on his 4th Turbocharger and 3rd ICE, MGU-H and Control Electronics, while teammate Kimi Raikkonen was on the same number of components albeit having used one less Control Electronics.

Over the course of the weekend both took on new MGU-Ks and Energy Stores, bringing them both up to 3 of each.

For some time it has been predicted that the rate at which Ferrari was getting through its components, especially in the early stages of the season, the team would soon start to suffer as the drivers incurred grid penalties for exceeding the permitted allocation, a situation which would compromise Vettel's title hopes as the season progressed.

Not so, claims Chief Technical Officer, Mario Binotto.

"Certainly it is somehow a concern in the fact that we had failure on the turbo at the start of the season and we had to replace them at the very start and you introduce very early in the season turbo number three and turbo number four," he admitted.

"Having said that, we introduced as well in the following turbos some modifications for reliability.

"They are running well at the moment," he confirmed, "so we've got all the pool at the moment that have been introduced but we've got all the mileage available on each turbo, so we are rotating them and, obviously it's our objective to conclude the season with the current pool of turbos."