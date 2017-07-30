Site logo

Hungary GP: Starting Grid

30/07/2017

Amended starting grid for the Pirelli Magyar Nagydij after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team
1 Vettel Ferrari
2 Raikkonen Ferrari
3 Bottas Mercedes
4 Hamilton Mercedes
5 Verstappen Red Bull
6 Ricciardo Red Bull
7 Alonso McLaren
8 Vandoorne McLaren
9 Sainz Toro Rosso
10 Palmer Renault
11 Ocon Force India
12 Hulkenberg Renault
13 Perez Force India
14 Grosjean Haas
15 Magnussen Haas
16 Kvyat Toro Rosso
17 Stroll Williams
18 Wehrlein Sauber
19 Di Resta Williams
20 Ericsson Sauber

Hulkenberg: 5 place grid penalty for replacement gearbox

Kvyat: 3 place grid penalty for impeding another driver

