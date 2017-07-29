Site logo

Hungary GP: Saturday Free - Times

29/07/2017

Full times from today's sole free practice session for the Pirelli Magyar Nagydij.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Vettel Ferrari 1:17.017 127.248 mph
2 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:17.492 0.475
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:17.914 0.897
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:18.194 1.177
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:18.434 1.417
6 Vandoorne McLaren 1:18.638 1.621
7 Hulkenberg Renault 1:18.699 1.682
8 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:18.714 1.697
9 Alonso McLaren 1:18.884 1.867
10 Palmer Renault 1:18.956 1.939
11 Sainz Toro Rosso 1:19.300 2.283
12 Ocon Force India 1:19.352 2.335
13 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:19.455 2.438
14 Perez Force India 1:19.609 2.592
15 Grosjean Haas 1:19.622 2.605
16 Magnussen Haas 1:19.895 2.878
17 Massa Williams 1:20.255 3.238
18 Stroll Williams 1:20.379 3.362
19 Wehrlein Sauber 1:20.446 3.429
20 Ericsson Sauber 1:20.748 3.731

