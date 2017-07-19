Hungary tyre selection sees little variation

Tyre set selection for next weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix sees little variation between the teams, certainly the big guns.

The Mercedes and Ferrari duos, as well as Daniel Ricciardo are taking nine sets of the red-banded rubber, as are the Toro Rossos and Saubers.

Max Verstappen, along with the Force India, Williams, McLaren and Renault duos are all taking ten sets of the supersofts, while the Haas pair take just 8.

With each driver opting for just one set of the medium rubber, the spread, in terms of the soft, is similar to that of the supers.

2016 saw race-winner Lewis Hamilton adopt a two-stop strategy, starting on the supersofts and then two further stints on soft.

The highest placed driver using an alternative strategy was sixth-placed Kimi Raikkonen, who started on softs, having failed to make it to Q3, and then had two stints on supersofts.