Red Bull targets Hungary for "significant" upgrade

Still buzzing after a run of five successive podiums, including that win in Azerbaijan, Daniel Ricciardo has revealed Red Bull is aiming for a "significant" upgrade in Hungary.

"I do believe we've got something significant for Budapest," he told reporters. "This weekend it's the usual bits and pieces, which we kind of bring now nearly every race. But Budapest is probably more of an advertised update as opposed to this weekend."

"If we can keep building on Austria's performance then we should hopefully be able to get cars between Ferrari and Mercedes or vice versa," said Christian Horner.

"Our drivers are going to have little to lose, so we are just going to be going for the best results we can," he added. "We are not essentially in the drivers' championship, Daniel is some way off but we are still looking to achieve some big results."