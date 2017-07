Horner dismisses talk of team orders

Heading to Silverstone, Max Verstappen holds the unenviable record of completing the least laps this season. Of the 558 laps that comprise the season to date, the Red Bull driver has completed just 277 (49.6%).

Having failed to finish the last three races, the Dutch teenager is understandably frustrated, his mood not helped by the fact that while his own fortunes have gone from bad to worse, teammate Daniel Ricciardo has enjoyed a run of five podium finishes including that win in Baku.

However, Christian Horner insists, that as the team works to resolve the issues that have blighted his season, the team will not add to his load by calling on him to play second fiddle to his teammate.

"We are not thinking about championships, we are thinking about getting performance on the car, and race-by-race events," said Horner. "We don't consider ourselves to be contenders in this championship at this point of time. We want to go to every GP, give it everything we can and close the gap."

Asked if the youngster is free to challenge Ricciardo, who is currently fourth in the standing, the Briton was quick to respond.

"Absolutely," he said. If he was within 15-20 points, it is a different story," he said of Ricciardo's deficit to championship leader Sebastian Vettel. "But 64 points at not the halfway point of the season, you've got to be a fair optimist to start issuing team orders at that point."

Despite the various issues, including brakes, engine and twice being taken out in first laps accidents, the innocent victim of other drivers over enthusiasm, Horner is adamant that the teenager will bounce back, stronger.

"What he is actually taking a lot of heart from is that the car is getting stronger and stronger," he said, "and Austria was arguably our most competitive race this season, and certainly since Monaco. You can see all race that in sector two, which is the twisty bit, we were the fastest car throughout the race compared to the Ferrari and the Mercedes.

"So you can see that progress is coming, and when it does come his way, as is so often the way in sport, he could end up winning three races on the trot by not necessarily changing anything that he is doing. It will just turn for him."