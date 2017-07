Horner: Sainz is going nowhere

Speaking at yesterday's official press conference - the one that wasn't all about Seb and Lewis - Carlos Sainz said he has no intention of spending a fourth season at Faenza.

"My target number one is to be with Red Bull next year and start fighting for podiums or wins or whatever they are fighting for next year and I'm going to keep pushing for this," he said, in response to claims that he is being linked with a number of teams including Ferrari.

"If that doesn't happen obviously a fourth year at Toro Rosso is unlikely," he added, "so I'm not going to close the door to any opportunity.

"I'm definitely ready to take a step forward in my career," he insisted. "I'm looking forward to it, I'm ready so as I said before, not closing any doors and we will see what happens.

"There is obviously rumours going around the paddock now, I heard, which obviously... silly season, as you all know and it's good fun, but for me the good fun is actually on track, to keep performing as I'm performing up until now, which has been a really good season. I will see. I leave that to other people in my team to judge and to see; for me I have a job that is to drive a car and do it as fast as possible."

However, less than twenty-four hours later, Christian Horner said the Spaniard is going nowhere.

"I don't know where he thinks he'll be then," Horner to Sky Sports F1. "Contracts are clear.

"You have to remember, he only got a chance in Formula 1 because of Red Bull investing in him in the junior years," he continued. "So it's a little bit disingenuous to be making comments like that. A lot of investment goes into these guys to give them the opportunity.

"Without Red Bull he wouldn't be in a Formula 1 car."

Asked if the Spaniard could be loaned to another team, such as Renault, Horner said: "I can't imagine that scenario. Toro Rosso are ahead of Renault at this point in time and doing a good job and it wouldn't make sense to loan him out."