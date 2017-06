Azerbaijan GP: Race notes - Toro Rosso

Carlos Sainz: "What a crazy race! The start to it was already difficult: when I got to Turn 1 I saw Daniil rejoining the track and I had to quickly avoid crashing into him, which would've been a disaster for the team! I span, but it was a sacrifice I had to do. From then onwards, I kept calm, was very patient, and we recovered from last to eighth without making any mistakes. I have to say it was difficult to keep focused with so many things happening: Safety Cars, the red flag... And I can say I'm satisfied with today's result in the end!"

Daniil Kvyat: "I watched the race with a very heavy heart because there was so much going on and I really wanted to be part of it! It's extremely disappointing, because I think we could've scored good points today. Unfortunately, the car just shut itself off and let us down... Up until the race, the weekend had been perfect and I tried my best but, when things out of my control happen, I can't do more. I will keep on fighting and working hard; I just need to do my job like I always do and not let days like this get me down."

Franz Tost (Team Principal): "First of all, I'd like to congratulate Daniel Ricciardo and Red Bull for the fantastic win! As for today's race, Daniil started from P11 while Carlos, because of the three-place grid penalty from Canada, P15. Soon after the start, Daniil locked the front-left tyre under braking. Therefore, he had to go a little bit wider and when he rejoined the track he caused some troubles for Carlos, who spun and went back to last because of this. Daniil continued the race in twelfth and defended this position until he had to stop the car because of a complete electronic shutdown - we don't know the exact reason for this yet. It's a shame because Daniil could have scored good points. Carlos did a very good comeback, as he was able to overtake some rivals. The race was then red-flagged, which meant we could put on the supersoft tyres. When the race restarted, he overtook Alonso and he was catching Magnussen, finishing P8 in the end. The car performance in the race was quite good and, without starting from the back or if we hadn't had the problem at the start, I think Carlos could've finished in P7. We knew from the beginning that both Canada and Azerbaijan are race tracks that are not in our favor but, nevertheless, we scored some points.

Unfortunately, we've lost fifth position in the Constructors' Championship to Williams. Now we have to fight back but I'm positive that, earlier or later, we will be back in that position. We now go to Austria, where we hope to be prepared as well as possible in order to finish with both cars in the points."