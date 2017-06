Azerbaijan GP: Practice notes - Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat: "The run programme today was a bit compressed but, nevertheless, we were able to complete most of it, even though I wasn't able to do as many laps as I would've liked to. At least the ones we did were good, even though not everything is clear as conditions were very tricky – it was very easy to make a mistake out there today and we will just try and put it all together tomorrow and see where we are. I don't think we're in a bad situation but we need to keep going forward... Tomorrow is a new day!"

Carlos Sainz: "Not the easiest of days. In this morning's FP1 we had a few issues with the balance of the car and we weren't able to get it right straight away. This meant that we had to do some changes before FP2 and in this afternoon's session I felt a lot more comfortable with the car. Unfortunately, I didn't really get to exploit this improvement because of all the traffic or yellow flags... I think I did about 15 laps on the supersoft but didn't manage to push during any of them! At least everyone else has been in this same situation, so it's very difficult to judge where we are. I expect us to improve as soon as we put a lap together on the supersoft tyres tomorrow."

Jody Egginton (Head of Vehicle Performance): "Both cars had a big test program for FP1and, as such, we dedicated the first 40 minutes to covering a number of specific items. With this completed, the cars were then configured for baseline runs on the supersoft compound. However, with a red flag disrupting the session, we were not able to get a complete read on the baseline set-ups of both cars. Nevertheless, the laps we completed did allow for some quantified set-up changes to be made over the break. Car performance in FP2 was a step in the right direction for both drivers and baseline runs on both the soft and supersoft compounds provided good information regarding set-up direction, especially regarding tyres. With a massive number of yellow flags in the session, Carlos was not able to complete a clean lap on his new supersoft tyre, whilst Daniil did manage a clean lap, so we did gather the necessary data. Both cars moved to long runs but, again with yellow flags causing further disruption, it was not easy to get into a rhythm for both drivers. Overall car balance is okey and, although there is some work to do overnight in order to take the next step for FP3, we are looking forward to the rest of the weekend's challenges."