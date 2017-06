Canada GP: Practice notes - Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat: "I'm happy because we were able to complete many useful laps today and we will now try to learn from it all overnight in order to make further steps forward. Overall, I think both of today's practice sessions were beneficial for us and hopefully we can capitalise on all of this tomorrow."



Carlos Sainz: "FP2 was all about catching up after unfortunately missing out on FP1 - obviously, this isn't the ideal track for this to happen, so we needed to do a lot of laps and build it up nicely this afternoon. The catch-up will continue tomorrow in FP3 because one session is not enough to fully recover. We will now keep pushing and get ready for tomorrow!"



Jody Egginton (Head of Vehicle Performance): "Overall, we can be pleased with what we've achieved today. We completed the programmes with Daniil and the engineers and mechanics have done a good job to help Carlos catch-up after suffering a hydraulic issue this morning, which meant he couldn't run in FP1. We've ticked all the boxes regarding the tyres and the car balance seems reasonable, so we feel that we're not in a bad position for tomorrow. We now have a lot of work to do overnight to make sure we're prepared for qualifying in what could be slightly warmer conditions. We're on the edge of Q3 and will be fighting for those positions."