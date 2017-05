Monaco GP: Practice notes - Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat: "A productive Friday. We did many laps today and they were all of good quality. We now have a lot of useful data to analyse before Saturday. The good news is that I'm happy with the balance of the car and we already look quite competitive. We now need to maintain this and get the car ready for qualifying and the race."

Carlos Sainz: "I think that we did what we needed to do on a Thursday in Monaco, building the speed up little by little and trying different configurations to give myself confidence with the car. After today's two practice sessions it's safe to say that we're quite happy with everything. Obviously, from Thursday to Saturday a lot of things could change so we can't let ourselves get carried away with today's result, but it's definitely a good starting point! I'm looking forward to the rest of the weekend!"

James Key (Technical Director): "Quite a productive day today. Since our problems in Barcelona, where we had a number of updates, we've learned a little more on how to get a better balance with the car. Both drivers seemed to be reasonably happy in FP1, so it was a case of fine-tuning the car a little bit for FP2. We ran a slightly different tyre programme to other teams, concentrating on our own work, car set-up and understanding. During the afternoon session we made reasonable progress and, even if there are still some issues to resolve, the session went well. We will now be working hard overnight and tomorrow to look at the data and optimise the car as best we can."