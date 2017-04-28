Russian GP: Practice notes - Toro Rosso

Carlos Sainz: "I think we've learned a lot out there today, but it's been a challenging Friday – the track is very slippery and it's tricky to get the tyres up to temperature. This makes our life fairly difficult during the out laps and the push laps; even if the sun is out and it's quite a warm day, it's proving to be tough. We now need to keep working and get ready for tomorrow, as we're not exactly where we'd like to be."

Daniil Kvyat: "A difficult start to the weekend... there was just no grip out there today! Unfortunately, the car is lacking a lot of speed, so we need to analyse and understand why this is happening and hopefully improve it for tomorrow."

Jody Egginton (Head of Vehicle Performance): "Today has provided plenty of challenges and clearly we are not where we want to be, especially with regards to short run performance. In terms of set-up work conducted today, we adapted the run programmes to investigate solutions to the balance issues we faced and in terms of finding a long run balance, we made some progress. However, short run performance is not yet where we expect it to be. Our long runs on the supersoft and ultrasoft tyre yielded some useful data which should provide options for the race strategy. We will be working very hard tonight to address the balance issues we have in order to extract the performance from the package tomorrow and maximise our opportunities in the race."