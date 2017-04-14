Sainz: Gap to leaders a "complete joke"

As Red Bull seeks to close the gap to Mercedes and Ferrari, the Italian outfit having taken an enormous step forward over the inter, the gap to the midfield runners has actually increased. And while the midfield battle has intensified, it is clear that only under highly unusual circumstances will one of these teams challenge the leading trio for a possible win.

Speaking ahead of the Bahrain GP weekend, Toro Rosso's Carlos Sainz admitted his frustration.

"For me they are in a different category," he told reporters, "I don't even look at them.

"It is stupid," he continued. "It is a complete joke the way that we don't race against them anymore. It feels, for me, a bit of a pain, but I am sure if I was in one of those teams I wouldn't mind for sure.

"To have 2.5 seconds is something I don't enjoy and I am not sure even Lewis enjoys it," he added. "And I think it can only grow. This is my regret. I think it can only grow up because it means more money, and teams like Renault can also make the difference coming from behind with more budget.

"But I think James Key is going to do a great job and we will bring some good upgrades and keep up some good battles," he concluded.