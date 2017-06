Canada GP: Qualifying notes - Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat: "I don't think P11 is a bad starting position for tomorrow. It's just a shame that we lost about three minutes at the FIA bridge, as the car got stuck in first gear, which was very frustrating! Because of this, I was only able to do one lap in my final attempt and the tyres were still too cold; I also got a puncture as I sadly kissed the wall… Without all of this it could've definitely been a better lap, I'm sure. I'm not worried about tomorrow, we just need to do our race and hopefully fight for points."

Carlos Sainz: "I'm disappointed with today's qualifying result. It's a shame because after FP3 we finally got to show some performance and we were definitely in a good position for a better lap this afternoon. Unfortunately, qualifying was just full of trouble and the yellow flags disrupted my timed laps in both Q1 and Q2 and I was therefore not able to improve my lap time - I think a 13.4 or 13.5 was possible. P13 is definitely not where we wanted to end up today, but there's not much I can do about it now. On the positive side, the car behaved pretty well and I feel comfortable - I'm confident and ready for the race: last year we started P16 and managed to recover and score some points, so this means tomorrow could be a similar story… We will push hard and never give up, that's for sure!"

Jody Egginton (Head of Vehicle Performance): "Today's qualifying was, as expected, very tight but unfortunately we did not manage to achieve our target of Q3. With Daniil we were called to the FIA bridge during the session but on this occasion the car stalled whilst in first gear, which made the process of getting the car weighed and back to the garage much more complicated… And we had to change his programme for his final Q2 run. The final run was shaping up ok but contact with a wall resulted in a puncture and wheel failure, which also affected Carlos' timed lap, so neither driver has been able to put the time they were capable of doing in today. We're now left with a bit of work to do tonight on Daniil's car ahead of the race. Ultimately, we've not delivered the performance that the car was capable of, but starting from P11 and P13 it's still all to play for in tomorrow's race."