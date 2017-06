Kvyat hits out at "stupid circus" stewarding

When the field pulled away for the warm-up lap ahead of yesterday's Canadian Grand Prix, all got away bar Daniil Kvyat whose car had stalled.

He eventually got away, but by that time he had been passed by the entire field. Though the rules allow him to re-pass those cars that have overtaken him this has to be done before the first safety car line, which he failed to do, therefore he was supposed to start from the pitlane.

Instead, as the field arrived on the grid the Toro Rosso driver made his way to his original (eleventh place) grid slot. No surprise therefore, that by the end of the first lap he was tenth.

The stewards were quick to act and the Russian was handed a drive-through penalty however, they subsequently admitted that he should in fact have been handed a 10s stop and go penalty and consequently handed him a further 10s time penalty, not to mention 2 penalty points.

Understandably, the Russian did not take it well.

"They have a job to do which is not so difficult in my opinion and they cannot do the job properly," said the Russian after the race. "They were clearly sleeping today in their office, so maybe they needed some coffee there.

"They should cancel this stupid rule," he added. "Who is this rule for? Are we taxi drivers or Formula 1 drivers? I don't understand this. It's a circus, a stupid f*****g circus.

"I will go and talk to Charlie," he continued. "It's annoying me, it's really annoying me. It’s a simple job and he can't even do that job properly.

"Maybe it's better to go in the back room because now the heat is up for me," he admitted, "I will not want to say anything wrong to any of them and I'm not really sure it's Charlie. I want to understand first of all who does this job.

"All I know is our team manager was for ten laps arguing with the FIA that we shouldn't get another additional penalty and they said 'no, sorry, we have this'."

To compound his frustration, after serving his additional penalty, the Russian suffered a wheel nut issues that caused him a further delay and subsequently caused his retirement.

Check out our Sunday gallery from Montreal, here.