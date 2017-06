Wehrlein to start from the pitlane

Pascal Wehrlein will start today's race from the pitlane after Sauber changed his rear wing assembly.

The German lost control of his car in Turn 1 and crashed backwards into the barriers, Other than preventing him from improving on twentieth position, the subsequent yellow flag prevented a number of other drivers improving.

Overnight the team opted to change the gearbox and the rear wing assembly, and while the gearbox will cost him a 5-place grid penatly, the new rear wing means he has to start from the pitlane in accordance with Article 34.6 of the sporting regulations.

To add to the German's misery, the wing he damaged was the new low downforce wing for which there are no spare parts, consequently he will run with the older higher downforce unit.