Canada GP: Practice notes - Sauber

Friday's training sessions at the Canadian GP did not pass without difficulties for the Sauber F1 Team. The team was unable, as yet, to find the right car setups for the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein. The two Sauber drivers completed 55 and 59 laps, respectively. For the third practice session and the qualifying, they are counting on improving their performance after analyzing the data collected today.



Marcus Ericsson: "We had a decent day, especially on the supersoft tryes in both FP1 and FP2. We weren't able to reach our full potential on the ultrasofts, so we have to work on understanding the reasons for that. In the afternoon we focused on race preparation on supersoft tyres."

Pascal Wehrlein: "Today was a challenging day - we collected lots of data on the soft tyres in FP1, but in my opinion they were just a bit too hard for this track. In the afternoon we focused on short-runs and a long-run on ultrasoft tyres. We made a change to the aerodynamic configurations, which was not ideal because I did not feel comfortable with the balance of the car. I am confident that we can sort this out for tomorrow."