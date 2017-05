Monaco GP: Qualifying notes - Sauber

A difficult qualifying for the Sauber F1 Team ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix ending in P19 (Wehrlein) and P20 (Ericsson). Since the practice sessions, Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein have struggled with lack of grip. Different car set-ups have been tested throughout the sessions, but the optimum has not yet been found.

Marcus Ericsson: "It has been tough since the practice sessions on Thursday. I have been struggling to get the confidence in the car. We have tried many different set-up directions, but it doesn't seem to work for us here. In qualifying I was pushing to the maximum, so on my last lap I went a bit too close to the wall in turn 10. I touched the barriers with my left rear, which was enough to damage the rim. The puncture forced me to stop the car. Tomorrow we will do our best to fight back."

Pascal Wehrlein: "The weekend continues to be difficult here on the street track in Monaco. Since Thursday we have tried to increase the grip level in order to improve our performance. We have changed a lot on the set-up side of the car, but we have not found the right one yet. Starting the race from P19 in Monaco is not ideal, but I will of course do my best."