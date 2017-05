Spanish GP: Qualifying notes - Sauber

The first qualifying session ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix was a close battle between the Sauber F1 Team drivers on the Circuit de Catalunya. In the end it favoured Pascal Wehrlein - the German managed to qualify for Q2 finishing in P15. Marcus Ericsson (P16) missed the second qualifying session only by 0.005 seconds.

Marcus Ericsson: "Overall it has been a positive weekend - bearing in mind that we did not try all the aerodynamic parts on the car yet. We had a good feeling in FP3 and we could underline that as well in qualifying. We are closer to the midfield here in Barcelona, which is a good sign. My aim was to qualify for Q2 today, so I am disappointed to have missed it by only five thousandths. Overall I am satisfied with the progress we have made from a team perspective, but personally it is a pity that I was eliminated in Q1."

Pascal Wehrlein: "I am pleased with Q2. After the practice sessions on Friday, we could not have expected such a result. We had some issues with the car yesterday as well as today in FP3 so I was not sure how qualifying would be. The most important was to get the maximum out of the car - which I have done. The team also did a good job considering that we do not have the full update package on the car yet."