Russian GP: Qualifying notes - Sauber

Qualifying was disappointing for the Sauber F1 Team ahead of the Russian Grand Prix at the Black Sea in Sochi. Pascal Wehrlein and Marcus Ericsson finished the first qualifying session in P18 and P19 - the first time this season that the Sauber F1 Team was unable to qualify for Q2. However, Ericsson and Wehrlein are confident that they can fight back tomorrow during the 53 laps race on the Sochi Autodrom.

Marcus Ericsson: "A disappointing result. I think we have made some progress today in FP3 and then in qualifying. Unfortunately we identified a power unit issue in FP3, and we were not able to fully fix it for qualifying. I am sure we will sort this out for tomorrow. On top of that I got yellow flags on my last lap in Q1. We could have been close to Q2 today without having these issues but that’s how racing goes sometimes. However, I am still positive, as we are moving in the right direction."

Pascal Wehrlein: "I can not be satisfied with this result. I made a mistake on my last lap in qualifying, which definitely cost time. Overall I am having difficulties with the balance of the car. Also, our topspeed on the straights is not good enough. The tyres behave differently compared to Bahrain, but this is the same for everyone else. Nevertheless, we will do our best for tomorrow’s race."