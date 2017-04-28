Site logo

Russian GP: Practice notes - Sauber

28/04/2017

The Friday practice sessions ahead of the Russian Grand Prix did not quite go according to plan. In total, Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein behind the wheels of their Sauber C36-Ferrari completed 49 and 51 laps respectively.

Marcus Ericsson: "It was not the best Friday for us. We found some improvements during the test days in Bahrain, but we could not get them to work here as we wanted. The track conditions are quite different with lower temperatures than Bahrain. All in all FP1 was not satisfying, then in FP2 things were getting better. We have plenty of work to do for the rest of the weekend. We need to understand in which areas we can improve, so that we can find more lap time."

Pascal Wehrlein: "It is good to be back in the car again. Although we had difficulties with the balance of the car, especially with regard to the rear and the tyres - the temperatures here in Sochi are not comparable to the test days in Bahrain. Now we need to analyse the collected data in order to make improvements for tomorrow. So far we are not yet where we want to be."

