Chinese GP: Qualifying notes - Sauber

NEWS STORY
08/04/2017

Mixed feelings for the Sauber F1 Team ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix on the Shanghai International Circuit - P14 for Marcus Ericsson whereas Antonio Giovinazzi finished in P15. From lap times, Marcus Ericsson and Antonio Giovinazzi both qualified for the second qualifying session. However, the Italian made a mistake in the last corner of his final lap and went into the barriers. Although Giovinazzi was taken to the medical centre as a precaution, he luckily was uninjured.

Marcus Ericsson: "First of all, I went to the track with very mixed feelings today, after what happened yesterday in Stockholm - terrible news. Regarding our performance, we should be satisfied with the qualifying result today. FP3 was a productive session with a busy schedule, focusing on qualifying and race preparation, after almost no running yesterday. I put in a good lap time in Q1, which again took me into Q2. P14 is an interesting starting place for the race."

Antonio Giovinazzi: "For me it was a disappointing ending to qualifying. It was all good until the last corner of my final lap. I was already in Q2 and improving my lap time, but I pushed a bit too much, touched the grass in the exit of the last corner and then lost the rear of the car. I apologize to the team for what happened. Tomorrow I will do my best to put in a good performance."

