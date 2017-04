Chinese GP: Practice notes - Sauber

There was almost no running time during the practice sessions ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix for all Formula 1 teams. Due to the heavy fog, the medical helicopter was unable to operate. During FP1 Marcus Ericsson and Antonio Giovinazzi were only able to run four laps each, before the session was red-flagged and not resumed. In the afternoon, the teams were unable to do any running in FP2.

Marcus Ericsson: "We were only able to run a couple of laps in FP1 under virtual safety car. It is disappointing for all of us and for the fans. Hopefully the weather conditions will be better for the rest of the weekend, so that we can put on a good show."

Antonio Giovinazzi: "Unfortunately, there was almost no running today, so we could not work through our planned programme - but it was the same for everyone. I hope this will change tomorrow, so that we can have some track time before going into qualifying."