Wehrlein returns for Bahrain

Sauber reveals that Pascal Wehrlein will be back in the C36 for this weekend's Bahrain GP.

The German driver, who missed the first pre-season test as he recovered from an injury sustained in a crash during the Race of Champions in January, subsequently pulled out half-way through the Australian Grand Prix weekend before missing the Chinese weekend completely.

As a result, there was speculation as to whether the injury may be more serious than first reported or whether there were other reasons keeping the Mercedes protege 'off work'.

Today Sauber took to Twitter to confirm that Wehrlein is fit and raring to go, posting: "Good news. We are pleased to inform that Pascal Wehrlein will be back in the car as of the Bahrain GP".

Only last weekend, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff had predicted Wehrlein's return, telling Germany's RTL: "We decided to give him ten days of proper training instead to return him to the shape he needs to properly drive this car. Then he will come back in full force in Bahrain."

Wehrlein was replaced in both races by Ferrari test driver Antonio Giovinazzi.

Coming into the Melbourne weekend having missed the opening two sessions, the Italian did a remarkable job in Australia, not only making it through to Q2 but finishing the race. Unfortunately things didn't go so well in China, the youngster crashed on the third lap of the race, bringing out the Safety Car that was to stymie Sebastian Vettel's strategy.