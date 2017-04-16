Bahrain GP: Race notes - Sauber

The Sauber F1 Team finished the Bahrain Grand Prix in P11 with Pascal Wehrlein. Marcus Ericsson was unlucky - he had to retire just a couple of laps before the end of the race due to a gearbox failure. On the Bahrain International Circuit the drivers were on different strategies with their Sauber C36-Ferrari.

After the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first two days of in-season testing will take place from the 18th to 19th April on the Bahrain International Circuit. Ericsson will be at the wheel of the Sauber C36-Ferrari on Tuesday, while Wehrlein will drive the car on Wednesday.

Marcus Ericsson: "It was a disappointing race. The start was good, I was the only driver on soft tyres, but I was able to follow the queue quite well. The safety car phase came at a bad time for us, so we decided to stay out. At the re-start I was in P8, however, the other cars on fresh tyres were able to overtake me. After boxing for the supersoft tyres, the lap times were looking good, but I was too far off to catch up with the cars in front of me. In the end, I had a gearbox failure, which forced me to stop the car on track."

Pascal Wehrlein: "I am very satisfied with how the weekend went - being in P13 in qualifying and now finishing the race in P11. It was a tough race, as we decided to only make one pit stop. The result is the maximum that we could have achieved today. It is obviously a pity that we have missed this point by only one position. Nevertheless, I am already looking forward to the next Grand Prix."

Monisha Kaltenborn, Team Principal: "A reasonable result, as we knew it would have been a difficult race. We decided beforehand to choose different strategies in order to benefit from a one-stop-strategy. Marcus was the only driver starting on soft tyres. Unfortunately, he was not able to finish the race due to a gearbox failure just a couple of laps before the chequered flag. Pascal was luckier - he put in a good performance finishing the race in P11."