Bahrain GP: Practice notes - Sauber

The Friday practice sessions ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix went according to plan - with Pascal Wehrlein making his comeback behind the wheel of the Sauber C36-Ferrari after missing the Australian and Chinese Grands Prix. In total, Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein completed 58 and 52 laps respectively.

Marcus Ericsson: "We were able to run lots of laps today on different tyres compounds, which was positive. Overall we gathered some good information. However, it is clear that we have to improve our performance. We need to analyse today's data and make steps forward for the rest of the weekend."

Pascal Wehrlein: "First of all, I am happy to be back in the car. Speaking about the lap times, they are not really significant at this stage. Today's focus was on getting used to the car and collecting mileage in order to make up for lost time. I am feeling comfortable in the car and also the procedures with the team work well. We did make a step forward from the first to the second free practice session, so I am already looking forward to tomorrow."