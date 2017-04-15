Bahrain GP: Qualifying notes - Sauber

Pascal Wehrlein bounced back in qualifying ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix by finishing in P13 - in his first qualifying for the Sauber F1 Team, the German put in a very good performance and qualified for Q2. For Marcus Ericsson qualifying ended in Q1. The Swede will start the night race on the Bahrain International Circuit in P19.

Marcus Ericsson: "It was a disappointing qualifying for me being out after Q1. I did not get the maximum out of the car, but that's how it goes sometimes. Nevertheless, today I felt more comfortable in the car compared to the practice sessions on Friday. The long-runs were looking ok, so I hope I can fight back tomorrow."

Pascal Wehrlein: "I am really happy with P13. I was able to improve from session to session, so overall we can be satisfied with this result today. I am curious about what to expect during the race tomorrow, and I will surely do my best and learn as much as I can, because it will also be my first race for the Sauber F1 Team. I want to thank the Sauber F1 Team as well as Mercedes again for their support, which I have received during my injury lay-off."