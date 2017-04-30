Official: Sauber to use Honda engines in 2018

Sauber has confirmed that it is to switch from Ferrari to Honda power next season.

Sauber is very pleased to welcome Honda on-board as its new technological partner from 2018, said the team in a statement hours ahead of today's Russian Grand Prix.

This Swiss-Japanese partnership will certainly unveil future opportunities for the Sauber team and Honda, and constitutes a cornerstone for our F1 future. The team thanks Ferrari for many years of collaboration in good as well as difficult times.

"It is a great honour for the Sauber F1 Team to be able to work together with Honda in the coming seasons," said Monisha Kaltenborn. "Our realignment is not just visible through the new ownership but also now with our new technological partnership with Honda. We have set another milestone with this new engine era, which we await with huge excitement and of course we are looking for new opportunities. We very much look forward to our partnership with Honda, which sets the course for a successful future - from a strategic as well as from a technological perspective. We thank Honda for making this great partnership happen."

"This will be a new challenge in Honda's F1 activities," added Katsuhide Moriyama, Chief Officer, Brand and Communication Operations, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. "In order to leverage the benefits of supplying to two teams to the maximum extent, we will strengthen the systems and capabilities of both of our two development operations, namely HRD Sakura and the operation in Milton Keynes. We will continue our challenges so that our fans will enjoy seeing a Honda with dominant strength as soon as possible."

