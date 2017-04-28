Site logo

Vandoorne facing Sochi grid penalty

NEWS STORY
28/04/2017

As one issue appears to be resolved so another raises its head, as Honda's misery, and thereby McLaren's, continues.

In the wake of the MGU-H issues that plagued the team in Bahrain, Honda came to Sochi in a much more confident mood, boosted mainly by the second day of testing last week in which Stoffel Vandoorne not only finished fourth quickest but completed 81 trouble-free laps.

The improvement was down to the fact that Honda appeared to have resolved the MGU-H issue and consequently both McLaren drivers were provided with updated units for this weekend.

However, the Japanese manufacturer detected an issue on the Belgian's car during FP1, and while the problem is thought to involve the MGU-K it was thought best to change the entire power unit rather than just the faulty element.

While the latest-spec engine features the updated MGU-H, it will take Vandoorne over the allowed limit in terms of turbocharger and MGU-H, thereby incurring a 15-place grid penalty for Sunday's race.

Honda's previous boss, Yasuhisa Arai, famously referred to the various issues as like playing "Whack-a-Mole".

"As soon as we resolved one problem, another popped up," he admitted, shortly before making way for Yusuke Hasegawa.

Over a year later and that mole still appears to be causing mayhem for the Japanese manufacturer.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2017. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss