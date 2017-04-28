Ferrari changes turbos on both cars

Ferrari has opted to change the turbochargers on both of its cars ahead of today's opening practice session for the Russian Grand Prix.

The move, which takes place before a wheel has turned in Sochi, means that championship leader Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen are now on their third turbochargers, and with each driver limited to just four it will not be long before both begin incurring penalties.

The Italian team has yet to reveal the exact reason for the changes, though there have been a number of turbo-related issues this year, including a failure for Romain Grosjean in the season opener and Raikkonen in FP1 in Bahrain where the Maranello outfit opted to change the MGU-H on both cars..

It is understood that both Haas cars will also receive new turbos.