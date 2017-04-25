Strategy Group agrees 2018 sporting and technical proposals

A meeting of the F1 Strategy Group and F1 Commission took place today in Paris, with all members in attendance including FIA President Jean Todt and, for the first time, Chase Carey, CEO of Formula One Group.

Among the changes and corrections to the 2018 sporting and technical rules, which will now be passed to the World Motor Sport Council for approval:

A number of more integrated solutions for additional frontal protection have been studied, and the decision has been taken to give priority to the transparent 'shield' family of systems. The FIA aims to carry out track tests of this system during this season in preparation for implementation in 2018.

Changes in the regulation boxes around the engine cover have been made so that designs incorporating the 't-wing' and 'shark fin' will be strictly limited.

Measures will be taken to ensure that oil will not be used as fuel. In addition, only one specification of oil may be used for any given power unit during an event.

Pirelli will be allowed to develop 2018 wet weather tyre compounds using previous specifications of cars and wheel dimensions.

In the event of a red flag period during a race, the race will be resumed from a standing start.

Information was given to the teams that, from this year's Spanish Grand Prix, the sporting regulations will be strictly enforced to ensure that visibility of drivers' names and numbers on the cars will be clearer.

Finally, representatives from the non-member teams will now be invited to meetings of the F1 Strategy Group to have access to the discussions, "demonstrating the effective commitment of both the FIA and the Commercial Rights Holder to improve transparency in the sport".