Haas to run Carbone Industrie brakes in Sochi

Haas is to start the Russian GP weekend with Carbone Industrie brakes as opposed to Brembo.

The American team suffered a number of brake-related issues in the second half of the 2016 season which have carried on into 2017.

While the team tied Carbone Industrie brakes in Brazil last year, the test proved inconclusive leading to the team sticking with those supplied by Brembo.

However, in light of continued inconsistency, Haas opted to run another test at last week's in-season test in Bahrain, and as a result the American team has said that it will run the Carbone Industrie brakes in tomorrow's opening session before deciding whether to keep them for the remainder of the weekend.

"We'll continue with what we tried in the Bahrain test and see how it goes," Kevin Magnussen told reporters in Sochi. "It's always good to try different things, and we felt that there were some positives with the CI brakes, and we'll continue like that.

"We can always go back," he added.