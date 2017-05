Spanish GP: Practice notes - Sauber

During the practice sessions ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, the Sauber F1 Team introduced some new aerodynamic parts on both Sauber C36-Ferrari – including a new rear wing, front brake ducts as well as new flaps of the front wing. The first results are as expected. Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein completed 60 and 55 laps respectively in total.

Marcus Ericsson: "It has been a positive day. We have introduced some new parts today which have worked as expected. Furthermore, we have tested different set-ups that helped us to make the car a bit more competitive. The runs on the medium and hard tyres felt rather difficult, but on the soft tyres we could improve, especially in FP2, which is positive for tomorrow. We need to keep pushing in order to make more steps."

Pascal Wehrlein: "A typical Friday practice session, on which we were able to collect some valuable data from the car, especially with regard to the new parts. It is difficult to make predictions yet as we also had some issues with the car today. We still need to fully understand why this was the case. However, I am optimistic that we can improve the car for tomorrow."