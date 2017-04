Russian GP: Race notes - Sauber

A difficult Russian Grand Prix weekend has come to an end: Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein finished the race on the Sochi Autodrom in P15 and P16. Throughout the whole weekend, the Sauber F1 Team had difficulties getting the tyres to work properly. Next on the calendar is the Spanish Grand Prix - in less than two weeks, the Formula 1 European season starts in Barcelona.

Marcus Ericsson: "It was definitely not a satisfying race for us. Especially the first stint after the safety car which was just not good. I was struggling a lot with the balance of the car and the tyres were not working properly so I had difficulties keeping up with the pace of the cars in front of me. The second stint was ok, and I was able to make up some ground to the car in front of me. Overall I felt we took a step back in terms of the car balance in the race compared to the rest of the weekend. We need to analyse what we can improve to be more competitive in the races for the upcoming GP weekends."

Pascal Wehrlein: "Since the practice sessions on Friday we knew that the race on this track would not be in our favour. During the race I wasn't able to bring the tyres into the optimal working window which resulted in our less competitive lap times. In general I felt uncomfortable in the car this weekend. Now we need to look into the data to understand the reasons. I hope that we can put in a better performance during the upcoming Grand Prix in Barcelona, where car updates are planned."

Monisha Kaltenborn, Team Principal: "Considering the whole weekend, we unfortunately expected such a result. Despite these circumstances and limitations of our car, Marcus showed his fighting spirit. Once again, he proved his strength and didn't give up in difficult moments - it shows, that Marcus is an important support for the team. It is a shame that he was not able to overtake the car in front of him. Regarding Pascal, we need to analyse why he was having some issues. We have to tick off this result and concentrate on our updates that we will introduce in Barcelona."