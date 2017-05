Monaco GP: Practice notes - Sauber

The Sauber F1 Team has brought further aero parts to the Monaco Grand Prix - after both practice sessions the first results are as expected. Overall it was a productive day, during which Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein completed 35 and 70 laps in the two sessions. In FP1 Marcus Ericsson had a gear box issue, which was the reason for him not completing a timed lap.

Marcus Ericsson: "It was obviously not an ideal day. I have lost lots of track time in FP1 because of the gear box issue. That really hurts, especially on a track like Monaco, where you need to find a good rhythm every lap. The guys worked really hard to get the car ready again for FP2. The afternoon session was good in terms of running, but our pace is not satisfying at the moment. We made some proress in Barcelona, but here we struggle with the overall grip."

Pascal Wehrlein: "Overall it was a difficult practice day for us. We definitely expected more here in Monaco compared to where we are. Therefore, I am not satisfied with today's performance. We need to understand the reasons for that, so that we can improve for Saturday and Sunday."