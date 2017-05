Spanish GP: Race notes - Sauber

The Sauber F1 Team had an unexpected surprising result at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. Pascal Wehrlein saw the chequered flag in P7 after starting the race from P15. The German got a five second penalty due to a mistake at the pit entry before his only pit stop, classifying in P8 at the end. It is Wehrlein's best result of his Formula 1 career so far. Marcus Ericsson also put in a good performance finishing the race in P11 - close to the points. After an overall challenging weekend, the Swiss team scored the first points of the season, maintaining P9 with four points in the constructors' championship.

Marcus Ericsson: "For me personally I felt good in the race, but I was just at the wrong place at the wrong time. My pit stop just finished once the virtual safety car phase started, so I lost some time there. It is not going my way at the moment. Nevertheless, huge congratulations to the whole team - to everyone here at the track and also in the factory. Today we have been rewarded for the hard work - it is great for the team that Pascal scored four points. Overall it is nice achievement."

Pascal Wehrlein: "It was a very good race for me today. I am really happy that the performance of the car was there, as well as the strategy with only one pit stop perfectly worked to the end of the race. We could not have expected such a result after the practice sessions. It feels very good to finish this race surprisingly in the points. I want to thank the whole team, as everyone has done a great job throughout the whole weekend. Now I hope that the further updates on the car will also move us forward in Monaco and that we can repeat such results."

Monisha Kaltenborn, Team Principal: "A great result for our team - with a perfect strategy behind it. Both drivers have put in a good performance. Pascal managed to have an excellent race, whereas Marcus also made the most out of the car. Today's result proves that we are in the right direction and that there is definitely potential in our car. We are curious about what comes next in Monaco when further aero parts will be introduced."