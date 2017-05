Monaco GP: Race notes - Sauber

For the Sauber F1 Team it was an unfortunate Monaco Grand Prix with relief at the end – Pascal Wehrlein went sideways into the barriers in lap 58 after Jenson Button was trying to overtake him in Turn 8. As a precaution, the German was taken to the medical centre, but was luckily uninjured. Marcus Ericsson did not finish the race either; the Swede also went into the barriers in lap 64 after having issues with the brake and tyre temperatures behind the safety car.

Marcus Ericsson: "It has been a very tough weekend from the start to the end. With the pace we have had this weekend, the race was decent from my side. Unfortunately, I then had some issues with the brakes overheating behind the safety car. I tried to bring the brake temperature down, but at the same time I had to keep the tyres in the right working window. The combination of overheating brakes and cold tyres made me struggle a lot to stop the car, so I could not avoid sliding into the barriers."

Pascal Wehrlein: "I am feeling okay after the accident. I could get out of the car by myself and went for the usual medical examination. As my head touched the barriers, it will be decided within the coming days if I need another medical investigation, also because of the previous thoracic vertebra injury. I am very upset as this is a result of an unneccesary overtaking manoeuvre, bearing in mind that Jenson and I were both on a similar strategy with the pit stop in the first lap, far off from points; an annoying incident which should not have happened."

Monisha Kaltenborn, Team Principal: "A very disappointing weekend. Since the practice sessions we had difficulties getting the tyres to work and were not able to technically resolve the issues. If the pace is not there, no strategy can help. Neverthessless, we are glad that nothing serious happened to Pascal. For Marcus it is also a pity that he was not able to finish the race."