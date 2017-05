Malja to test Sauber in Hungary

Sauber has announced that Gustav Malja will drive the C36 for one day during the second in-season test at the Hungaroring, following the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend (28-30 July).

It will be the first F1 experience for the 21-year-old Swede, who is currently racing in the F2 Championship and has been a competitor since 2016 in the former GP2 Series.

As with many other drivers, Malja began his career in karting when he was eleven years old, switching to single-seater racing in 2011.

"The prospect of driving a Formula 1 car is exceptionally thrilling," said Malja, "and a childhood dream come true.

"I can't wait to experience that sensation; I'm sure it will be a very surreal moment. I will do everything in my power to make the most of the test day and learn as much as I possibly can. Wholehearted thanks to the Sauber F1 Team for giving me this fantastic opportunity."

"It will be a great opportunity for Gustav to make another step in his racing career and to fulfil his childhood dream," added Monisha Kaltenborn. "Driving a Formula 1 car for the first time is always a special moment for race drivers - and so it is for Gustav.

"We have followed him in previous years, especially last year in the GP2 Series where he consistently made progress."