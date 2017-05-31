Giovinazzi to get FP1 outings with Haas

In what appears to be a move aimed at bringing the Italian back to the F1 grid in 2018 - but with whom? - Ferrari's third driver, Antonio Giovinazzi, will gain additional experience with Haas when he drives the VF-17 in FP1 at seven of the remaining Grands Prix.

The 23-year-old from Martina Franca, made his F1 race debut when he replaced the injured Pascal Wehrlein at Sauber during the first week of winter testing at Barcelona and again in the subsequent Australian and Chinese Grands Prix.

Giovinazzi begins his slate of FP1 stints with Haas at Silverstone in July 28, with further outings in Hungary, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

Kevin Magnussen will relinquish his seat for six of the FP1 sessions while teammate Romain Grosjean cedes his car to Giovinazzi during FP1 in Mexico.

"In a year that's already been filled with great opportunities, I'm proud to have another with Haas," said Giovinazzi. "Being the third driver with Ferrari is obviously a great place to be, and getting seat time in these FP1 sessions with Haas will keep me sharp.

"I'll be able to take what I've learned in the simulator and apply it in actual race conditions. I'm proud of the faith Ferrari and Haas have in me and gracious for the seat time Kevin and Romain are sharing with me."

"Antonio earned a good bit of Formula One experience during his two races with Sauber this year and these FP1 sessions with our team will allow him to develop even more," said Guenther Steiner. "He is highly regarded by Ferrari and performed very well last year in Formula 2.

"It's a good opportunity for him and we're happy to provide it. Credit also goes to Kevin and Romain for graciously sharing their cars with Antonio."