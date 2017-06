Canada GP: Practice notes - Pirelli

The top FP2 times in Montreal were close to last year's pole position time, despite a track that was initially dirtier than usual, causing a high degree of track evolution throughout the day. The FP1 times were just under a second faster than last year's equivalent in the morning; by FP2 in the afternoon this margin had increased to around 1.3 seconds.

All three nominated compounds (soft, supersoft and ultrasoft) were used today, with the drivers assessing the behaviour of each compound on both short and long runs with varying fuel loads. After a cool and cloudy start, which threatened rain, conditions remained dry all day with ambient temperatures reaching 26 degrees centigrade. Dry weather is expected for the rest of the weekend as well.

Mario Isola: "Free practice today went as expected, with the soft tyre also proving to be very close in performance to the supersoft, making the soft a viable alternative from what we can see so far. As far as we can tell at the moment, the supersoft is slower of less than a second compared to the ultrasoft and the soft is slower of more than a second compared to the ultrasoft.

"There has been an even higher degree of track evolution than usual during FP1 in Montreal due to a particularly dirty track. This is a circuit that is normally known for graining, but we've not seen any of that with the latest 2017 tyres - as has also been the case at all the other circuits this season."