Palmer, Stroll and Hasegawa in the Montreal spotlight

While Fernando Alonso will be centre stage following his Indy 500 exploits and Lewis Hamilton is sure to be asked a question or two about his title chances - not to mention British media outrage in terms of Mercedes refusal to make him its outright number one - Lance Stroll and Jolyon Palmer are also sure of a few awkward questions come Friday afternoon.

Both drivers have enjoyed difficult starts to their seasons, for various reasons, and it's fair to say that both have to deliver in the not too distant future.

Ahead of his home race, at least Stroll has his youth on his side, for as Claire Williams reminded us at the weekend he is still 18 and many of the issues he has faced this season have not been of his making.

Nonetheless, now trailing Toro Rosso in sixth, Williams needs both its drivers scoring points, and what better circuit at which to open his account.

Having failed to impress for much of his debut season, many were surprised to see Palmer retained for a second season.

While speculation that Robert Kubica's Valencia test was in preparation for the Briton's firing was wide of the mark, the fact is that Palmer has to start delivering... and soon.

Another man who must be dreading his time in front of the media this weekend is Honda boss Yusuke Hasegawa, especially in light of today's admission from McLaren boss Zak Brown that the team is just ninety days away from deciding whether to try and save the 'marriage' or go its own way.

Also attending the drivers' conference on Thursday will be Marcus Ericsson and Sergio Perez, while James Allison, Maurizio Arrivabene, Guenther Steiner, Jody Egginton and Paddy Lowe will join Hasegawa on Friday.