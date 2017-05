Ferrari goes aggressive in Canada tyre choice

Monaco, for the second successive race weekend running, saw the teams basically shun the hardest tyre compound available.

With the ultrasoft, supersoft and softs available for the forthcoming race in Canada, Lewis Hamilton, Romain Grosjean and the Red Bull, Ferrari and Williams duos have made their intentions clear, each taking just one set of the yellow banded rubber.

As far as the softest compound is concerned, McLaren is placing all its bets on the ultrasofts, Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne each taking ten sets.

Ferrari is only slightly less aggressive, Monaco race winner Sebastian Vettel and teammate Kimi Raikkonen both taking nine sets.

Red Bull leads the way in terms of the supersofts, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen both opting for five sets of the red-banded rubber.

Mercedes sees a difference of opinion over the softer compounds with Lewis Hamilton taking four sets of supersofts and one soft, while teammate Valtteri Bottas takes three and two respectively.