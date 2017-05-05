Ricciardo bemoans tyre choice for Spain

Daniel Ricciardo has criticised Pirelli's tyre choices for the forthcoming Spanish Grand Prix.

As in 2016, the Italian manufacturer is providing the hard, medium and soft tyres for the Barcelona event, albeit wider and heavier as per the new regulations.

Ricciardo however believes that this is the wrong way to go.

"We're going for the harder tyres for the first time this year in Barcelona," he said. "I'm not sure if it'll help us or not but I just don't think it's going to be good for anyone.

"The tyres are already hard enough so the harder compounds are just way too hard," he continued. "Hopefully for Barcelona's sake it's hot and therefore these harder tyres work, but if it's cold then it's going to be a struggle for everyone."

Following a tough start to the season, which has seen the team struggle in terms of performance and reliability, Ricciardo and Red Bull are seeking a significant step forward at Barcelona as the level of updates expected to be introduced are almost the level of a B-spec chassis.

"I hope the upgrade will give us a chance to really fight with Mercedes and Ferrari or at least get us closer," he admits. "The reason why it comes in Barcelona is that we put everything back in the factory were very busy so now I hope that it's a quicker improvement.



"It means that the people who do the work behind the scenes get their reward as well. It's a good feeling for everyone when these upgrades work."