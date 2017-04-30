Site logo

Russian GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
30/04/2017

Full details of each driver's tyre strategy during the 2017 VTB Russian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Stint 1 Stint 2 Stint 3
Bottas Mercedes UU SSN
Vettel Ferrari UU SSN
Raikkonen Ferrari UU SSN
Hamilton Mercedes UU SSN
Verstappen Red Bull UU SSN
Perez Force India UU SSN
Ocon Force India UU SSN
Hulkenberg Renault UU SSN
Massa Williams UU SSN UU
Sainz Toro Rosso UN SSN
Stroll Williams UN SSN
Kvyat Toro Rosso UN SSN
Magnussen Haas UN SSN
Vandoorne McLaren SSN UN
Ericsson Sauber SSN UN
Wehrlein Sauber SSN UN
Ricciardo Red Bull UU

Check out our Sunday gallery from Sochi, here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2017. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss