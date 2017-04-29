Site logo

Russian GP: Saturday Free - Times

29/04/2017

Full times from today's sole free practice session for the VTB Russian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Vettel Ferrari 1:34.001 139.165 mph
2 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:34.338 0.337
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:34.364 0.363
4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:34.542 0.541
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:35.452 1.451
6 Massa Williams 1:35.471 1.470
7 Hulkenberg Renault 1:35.662 1.661
8 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:35.830 1.829
9 Sainz Toro Rosso 1:36.164 2.163
10 Magnussen Haas 1:36.556 2.555
11 Stroll Williams 1:36.649 2.648
12 Ocon Force India 1:36.676 2.675
13 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:36.846 2.845
14 Alonso McLaren 1:36.869 2.868
15 Perez Force India 1:36.962 2.961
16 Grosjean Haas 1:37.164 3.163
17 Vandoorne McLaren 1:37.182 3.181
18 Ericsson Sauber 1:37.503 3.502
19 Wehrlein Sauber 1:37.657 3.656
20 Palmer Renault No Time -

