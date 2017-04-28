Site logo

Russian GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
28/04/2017

Full times from today's second free practice session for the VTB Russian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Vettel Ferrari 1:34.120 138.989 mph
2 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:34.383 0.263
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:34.790 0.670
4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:34.829 0.709
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:35.540 1.420
6 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:35.910 1.790
7 Massa Williams 1:36.261 2.141
8 Hulkenberg Renault 1:36.329 2.209
9 Magnussen Haas 1:36.506 2.386
10 Perez Force India 1:36.600 2.480
11 Ocon Force India 1:36.654 2.534
12 Alonso McLaren 1:36.765 2.645
13 Palmer Renault 1:36.771 2.651
14 Grosjean Haas 1:37.039 2.919
15 Sainz Toro Rosso 1:37.083 2.963
16 Vandoorne McLaren 1:37.125 3.005
17 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:37.300 3.180
18 Wehrlein Sauber 1:37.441 3.321
19 Stroll Williams 1:37.747 3.627
20 Ericsson Sauber 1:37.819 3.699

