Bahrain GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
15/04/2017

Full times from the final free practice session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.194 131.315 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:32.304 0.110
3 Vettel Ferrari 1:32.750 0.556
4 Bottas Mercedes 1:32.754 0.560
5 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:32.785 0.591
6 Massa Williams 1:32.801 0.607
7 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:32.809 0.615
8 Hulkenberg Renault 1:32.933 0.739
9 Sainz Toro Rosso 1:33.604 1.410
10 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:33.744 1.550
11 Perez Force India 1:33.916 1.722
12 Alonso McLaren 1:33.922 1.728
13 Wehrlein Sauber 1:33.947 1.753
14 Stroll Williams 1:33.965 1.771
15 Vandoorne McLaren 1:34.027 1.833
16 Ocon Force India 1:34.064 1.870
17 Magnussen Haas 1:34.198 2.004
18 Grosjean Haas 1:34.205 2.011
19 Ericsson Sauber 1:34.268 2.074
20 Palmer Renault 1:34.417 2.223

